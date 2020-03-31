CANTON — The number of COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County continues to climb. County Community Health Educator Brigette Conklin reported Tuesday afternoon that there are now 30 cases of the disease in the county.
The first case was reported on March 25.
Cases have been reported throughout the county.
A map posted by the public health department indicates that Massena is the most severely struck town in the county with 13 cases. Potsdam is second with seven cases.
Ogdensburg has three cases, Stockholm has two and Canton, Hopkinton, Lawrence, Lisbon and Norfolk each have one case.
On Monday, Ms. Conklin reported on a Facebook Live broadcast that none of the cases in St. Lawrence County have required hospitalization.
People who have had positive COVID-19 tests results have been quarantined in their homes and have been monitored at least twice daily by St. Lawrence County Public Health Department personnel.
Tuesday’s jump of seven cases is the biggest daily increase since the first case was discovered.
Health department employees conduct interviews to trace contacts of infected people.
Also on Monday, Ms. Conklin reported that 75 people were in quarantine as a result of those interviews.
