GOUVERNEUR — The number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Gouverneur Central School District continued to rise over the weekend.
In regular Facebook updates, district officials said Monday that one of four students sent for testing resulted in a positive COVID test Monday morning. Nurses were involved in contract tracing Monday for the secondary student’s case.
They had reported Sunday afternoon that one student tested positive, and contact tracing would begin Monday. They also posted earlier Sunday that of three students who were sent for testing, one returned with a positive result.
The student in question is at the high, officials wrote in the social media post, and will result in an additional set of names being called for contract tracing as their schedule involved a new group of students.
More positive cases were announced Saturday after all contact tracing and notifications were complete.
“We have direct contact with the family members of 12 new scholars placed in quarantine and 3 more staff members. That brings our total in quarantine to 143 scholars and 34 employees,” district officials wrote.
They said one family had reached out to let the school know one of the scholars in quarantine was ill.
“This scholar also rides the bus that has already been placed in quarantine,” they wrote. “It was suggested that we are in our own little micro cluster when reviewing the dates, data and rate of transmission.”
In another Saturday post, they wrote that they had received notification of another positive test result from a student that morning. As of that posting, the school had 131 students and 31 staff in quarantine, including positives.
“This will impact another group of students, teachers and transportation,” they wrote.
Students are on break this week, but district officials switched all students to remote learning Friday, and the closure of the building through this week’s holiday break. BOCES programs and Ag Academy were canceled for the day Friday.
The move to remote learning was made after the district received 12 positive test results since Thursday. Seventy-two students had been in quarantine Thursday.
As of Friday, the district had reported 75 COVID-19 cases, according to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card tracker — 55 on- and off-site students and 20 on- and off-site teachers and staff.
