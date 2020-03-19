CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging is in critical need of volunteers to assist staff at eight nutrition centers throughout the county.
Volunteers are needed in Brasher Falls, Canton, DeKalb, Gouverneur, Morristown, Ogdensburg, Potsdam and Star Lake.
Volunteer opportunities include: delivering hot meals to homebound seniors and helping staff with meal preparation at the nutrition centers. Volunteering even a few hours a week makes a big difference to the program and the older adults served. To find out how to help, please contact the office at 315-386-4730.
