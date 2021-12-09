NEW YORK — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul is expected to announce new statewide COVID-19 regulations and protocols for businesses Friday, including potential new mandates related to wearing face masks in public and coronavirus vaccinations, she said.
The state will take additional steps to fight spiking COVID infections and hospitalizations and to increase vaccination and vaccine booster rates as the state’s virus positivity rate increased to 4.3% and 4.8% over a seven-day average Thursday.
“I’ll be making an announcement tomorrow about policies we think will be important to help fight this impending surge,” Hochul said Thursday afternoon during a coronavirus briefing in her Manhattan office. “I’m having many conversations with people today in anticipation of a very challenging season coming up with holidays, so yes, stay tuned.”
The governor would not disclose other details about the expected new COVID mandates for businesses.
Hochul stressed residents must wear masks, have access to COVID testing and other safety protocols to successfully curb the spread of the virus.
“We’ve seen the numbers — we’ve seen hospitalizations go up, we’ve seen infections go up and vaccinations are going up, but not at the rate we want them to see,” she said. “So we’ve been talking about needing to take additional steps at some point and we’re going to be talking about that. I’ll be releasing information on that tomorrow.”
COVID transmission is higher in upstate regions with lower vaccination rates and is expected to continue to increase through the holiday season.
Daily infections are highest in the north country with 9.5% new cases Thursday, and a seven-day average of 8.3%.
The Finger Lakes have 7.9% new daily infections, or 9.6% positive over a seven-day average.
Coronavirus infections in the Capital Region have increased to a daily rate of 5.6% and 7% positive over a seven-day average.
New York City — COVID’s global epicenter in March and April 2020 — averages 2.4% new cases in the last week.
Hochul expressed concern that the state’s COVID infection rate and regional figures may be skewed with more people taking at-home coronavirus tests.
The state is expected to receive an additional 1 million COVID in-home test kits next week, and will prioritize additional COVID testing for school children.
“It is our desire that these go into schools and that they work closely with the school districts particularly in cases where someone tests positive in a classroom,” Hochul said. “We want children to be able to get back in the classroom and test to return ... There are still collateral mental health impacts from the time when children were isolated learning from home. We want to make sure that we restructure this and give parents what they need to get these to the schools, to the parents and get kids back in school as soon as possible.”
The in-home test kits expire after six months.
Hochul participated in a call with White House Coronavirus Task Force and National Governor’s Association officials this week about increasing in-home COVID test manufacturers, requiring insurance companies to cover test-kit costs as coronavirus transmission is expected to surge this holiday season and winter.
“We’re trying to alleviate any barriers to people getting those test kits, especially for children,” Hochul said.
Twenty New Yorkers have tested positive for the Omicron variant discovered in South Africa in late November, Health Department Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said.
“It’s been reported in nearly 60 countries, and we know that in this state there are more undetected Omicron cases, as there are also in the rest of the country,” Bassett said Thursday.
Most of the state’s Omicron infections have been found in residents from New York City, Long Island and surrounding downstate metropolitan areas.
The ongoing uptick in COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths remains tied to the prominent Delta variant, Bassett said. About 99% of U.S. coronavirus cases stem from the Delta strain, White House coronavirus officials said this week.
“It remains overwhelmingly the dominant strain in the United States and, in fact, around the world, and we don’t know yet whether Omicron will outcompete Delta, so we are still learning,” she said.
The state will open new vaccine sites run by the state Health Department in Allegany, Broome, Clinton, Cortland, Delaware, Erie, Fulton, Suffolk and Yates counties in the coming weeks.
At least 91.9% of New York adults ages 18 and older have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, with 81.2% completing the vaccine series.
About 20% of children in the state ages 5 to 11 have received at least one dose, with 5.8% of children fully vaccinated against the fatal upper respiratory disease.
State health officials continue to gather data from all public school districts to target high-need areas with pop-up sites or other support to increase vaccination rates, Hochul said.
Forty New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 complications Tuesday, totaling at least 46,903 virus deaths statewide since the pandemic began.
