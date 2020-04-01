WATERTOWN — Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie announced Wednesday that the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision will permit staff to wear protective masks while on duty inside correctional facilities.
The announcement comes after pressure to act from representatives like Ms. Ritchie, as well as Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik.
“I would like to thank DOCCS for listening to my concerns and the concerns of so many others who work in our prisons, as well as their loved ones,” Ms. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, said in a statement. “It is my hope that as the coronavirus pandemic continues, this action will help protect the health of our Correctional Officers and all others who work inside our state’s correctional facilities.”
In a conference call with reporters this week, Ms. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said this issue came to light a few weeks ago after corrections officers became concerned that their perspective wasn’t being heard. She said corrections officers and their family members reached out to them with concerns over transfers, the lack of social distancing and the lack of protective equipment.
“In terms of corrections officers, we’re already beyond a few dozen cases,” Ms. Stefanik said. “This is an issue today, and the state was too slow to respond to this.”
She went on to say the state didn’t limit transfers early enough in the process and she doesn’t think the state got up to speed as quickly as required with respect to equipment and social distancing.
“Just to put this in perspective, we are getting calls from corrections officers’ family members where corrections officers think they have been exposed,” she had said. “They have a family member with a pre-existing condition, so when they go home they sleep in their car. And this is after a full day of work, and then they go back to work again. This is unacceptable.”
(1) comment
All well and good except that the wearing of masks (except when a health care provider is involved in an invasive procedure) is more protective if it is placed on the person who is suspected to be infected, not on those around him/her.
"Face masks will be most effective at slowing the spread of SARS-CoV-2 if they are widely used, because they may help prevent people who are asymptomatically infected from transmitting the disease unknowingly," said former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.