OSWEGO — As communities around the country continue to follow social distancing guidelines to help curb the spread of COVID-19, many people are experiencing feelings of stress, fear, and nervousness. In addition, some of the most vulnerable are finding it hard to obtain needed items at the grocery store. Those who are able get out to shop often find the shelves to be bare of the necessities.
To help with social distancing, and to make sure that Oswego County seniors are receiving the items they need, the Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) recently began a campaign seeking donations from the community for needed, hard-to-find items.
“The community stepped up to the plate and has been very generous,” said Sara Sunday, Director of the Office for the Aging. “Items have been pouring in and our office has been taking requests, setting up pick-ups, and delivering to those who are unable to leave their home.”
The most sought-after items include face masks; paper products – toilet paper, paper towels and tissues; hand sanitizer; canned goods – fruit, vegetables, soup, meats; pasta and sauce; and peanut butter and jelly. Additional popular items include crackers, pet food, laundry detergent and personal care items.
Sunday said she is thrilled by the community support. Since the project began, OFA has provided 125 food boxes to seniors across the county.
“My heart sings each day when the bin is emptied, and all the donated items are added to our makeshift pantry. I could not ask for a better community to work and live in. I, and our seniors, thank all the donors for your generosity.”
The OFA received a large donation of items from Rose Favata, owner of 315 Studio in Oswego. Favata posted a Facebook message requesting donations and purchased food, paper and cleaning supplies, and donated puzzle books for seniors.
Other donations include cases of Girl Scout cookies from Sandi Beshures; Sarah Beth Ingersoll, who took up a collection and dropped off a full SUV of food; Larry Miller of GJP Pizza, a case of toilet paper; The Bistro 197, case of toilet paper; flowers from Maida’s Floral Shop; face masks from Edna Angelina; and many other individuals who took up collections and dropped off items.
“This is only a small sampling of the people who have come forward to help us in this effort, and we sincerely appreciate each and every donation,” said Sunday.
The OFA accepts donations in a drop box in front of the office at 70 Bunner St., Oswego. The box is monitored, and donations are only accepted during office hours, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Sunday suggests that people who are unable to come to Oswego to donate, instead “please donate to your local food pantry, church, or check on your neighbors who may need basic necessities.”
All items collected are wiped down, bagged, and can be picked up at the office or delivered to seniors throughout Oswego County. Those who are in need may call the Office for the Aging at 315-349-3484 or email OFA@oswegocounty.com.
