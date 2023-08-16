WATERTOWN — Local youth advocates and federal officials are urging people to keep an eye out for a new drug problem — fake prescription pills.
In a release sent to the media on Wednesday, the Alliance for Better Communities warned that there as been a rise nationally in the number of fake prescription pills available for purchase online. Websites purporting to offer cheaper alternatives to popularly-prescribed and frequently-abused medications like Adderall, Ritalin, Valium or Ambien. These websites typically don’t require a prescription, and local advocates warned that there’s no guarantee the pills sent actually include the medications they say they do.
“Fake pills purchased over the internet may contain deadly amounts of fentanyl or methamphetamine, instantly killing the unsuspecting user,” the Alliance’s press release states.
The federal Drug Enforcement Administration has issued a warning that there has been a sharp increase in the amount of fake pills they’ve intercepted that include more than the lethal dose of fentanyl.
According to DEA resources collected at DEA.gov/onepill, six in ten fake pills intercepted by authorities had a fatal dose of fentanyl, up from four in ten fake pills intercepted in 2021.
Experts, harm reduction advocates and enforcement officials have long said that it takes only two milligrams of fentanyl in powder form, which is about half the size of a wooden pencil’s sharpened graphite tip, to kill the average American adult. A single pill can contain over a dozen lethal doses of fentanyl, sometimes hundreds.
The Alliance warned that these pills can be bought online, via social media or e-commerce platforms. They can be delivered via the mail or package courier services like UPS, in plain packaging that arouses no suspicion about its contents. Fake medications could look very similar, nearly identical to their authentic counterparts as well. Officials urge that people seeking medications only do so through the legal process, with a doctor’s prescription and a pharmacy filling the medication - any other route could bring dangerous risks with it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.