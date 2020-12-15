OGDENSBURG — Three more St. Lawrence County school districts will move to fully remote learning models until next year.
Ogdensburg Free Academy will move to remote instruction beginning Tuesday through the start of Christmas break on Dec. 23. In-person classes will resume Jan. 4
In a message to the school Monday night, Superintendent Kevin K. Kendall said a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
“We know you have many questions and concerns and while we cannot share details identifying the positive individual, I can assure you that if you or your child have come in contact with the positive individual, you will be contacted directly by the St. Lawrence County Department of Public Health,” Mr. Kendall wrote in his message.
Teachers will be instructing from their homes Tuesday and Wednesday, Mr. Kendall wrote.
A decision on teachers returning to the building will be made at a later date.
As of Monday morning, the district has reported a total of 15 cases, according to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card tracker.
Canton Central School District will pivot to remote learning through early next year after several more positive COVID-19 cases were detected Monday.
According to a Facebook post on the district’s page, one elementary, one middle and two high school students tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, leading the district to pivot to fully remote learning until after the holiday break.
“Using the guidelines of Public Health, our school staff has been notifying individuals of possible exposure and that they should remain at home until contacted by Public Health. Due to staffing issues at all three buildings, we will now be fully remote through January 4, 2021,” the post read.
Canton schools have been remote learning since last week after several positives led to a staff shortage. The district had originally anticipated returning to the hybrid model this week.
According to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card, there have been 15 confirmed positive cases amongst Canton staff and students.
Edwards-Knox Central School District Superintendent Erin Woods said in a release to the school community Tuesday that due to a staff member testing positive for COVID, the district will also shift to remote learning until Jan. 4.
Students were dismissed at 1 p.m. Monday and immediately pivoted to remote learning.
“We will continue to work closely with the St. Lawrence County Department of Public Health to assist with their contact tracing procedure, and will make a decision collaboratively regarding a return to in-person instruction. I will share information regarding this plan when it becomes available,” she said in the announcement posted to the district’s website.
As of Monday afternoon, the district has reported seven positive virus cases — four students and three staff members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.