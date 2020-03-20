OGDENSBURG — At 8 a.m. Monday, Ogdensburg City Hall will be closed to the public. The Monday night meeting of the Ogdensburg City Council has been canceled.
The city will continue to operate with its essential work force, including police, firefighters and Department of Public Works employees, according to City Manager Sarah Purdy.
“More than 50 percent of all of our work force is essential,” Ms. Purdy said. “We’ve got police, we’ve got fire, we’ve got DPW running the water filtration plant and the waste water treatment plant and responding to water mains and sewer backups. They can’t not do those things.”
Closing City Hall to the public will help give some relief to DPW workers. For the past week, a third shift of workers was coming in at night and cleaning the building.
“I don’t mean just regular cleaning. I mean the disinfecting and all that,” Ms. Purdy said.
In a report Ms. Purdy was going to give City Council on Monday she listed other steps city departments were taking.
“The Fire Department is not providing CPR classes, fire prevention training or commercial inspections, and the Codes Division is conducting inspections only on an emergency basis. The Dobisky Visitors’ Center and Lockwood Arena are closed. Vendors are not permitted inside the wastewater treatment plant, the water filtration plant or the Department of Public Works facility. Crews addressing water and sewer work on not going into homes,” her report read.
Plans were put in place to broadcast the City Council meeting on a YouTube channel and to restrict in-person attendance to 10, including the six city councilors and mayor.
Responding to the coronavirus is keeping other things from getting done, Ms. Purdy said.
“I know I’m not the only one who is saying this,” Ms. Purdy said. “It is taking all our time right now. Reacting to these things and doing what we can to stay ahead of it and make sure we’re in compliance and doing the things that are good common sense to protect the public and protect our employees.”
Duties that need to be completed by city hall workers, Ms. Purdy said, include getting payroll done and completing the final assessment roll by April 1.
“That’s a mandatory thing that has to be completed,” she said.
Planning meetings with contractors set to work on the wastewater treatment plant rehabilitation have been held, but now more will be needed to make sure it is done within the new rules of staffing and social distancing, she said.
“One of the first thing that has to happen is the IT component at the wastewater treatment plant has to be relocated,” Ms. Purdy said. “It is going to be relocated to a trailer. If everybody is supposed to be more than six feet apart, you can’t have more than two or possibly three people in that trailer at one time.
It’s a challenging time,” Ms. Purdy said. “It certainly lends itself to creativity.”
