OGDENSBURG — As COVID-19 cases in the area continue to rise, Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen P. Jellie has announced that city offices will remain closed to the public on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until further notice. They have been closed those days since Aug. 23, when he initially made the decision.
City Hall will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays to the public from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. However, residents are asked only to go to the facility if they cannot accomplish their business through other means. Family, friends and visitors and off-duty employees will be not be allowed in city facilities for non-official visits.
The Richard G. Lockwood Civic Center, home of the Jimmy Howard Rink, remains open seven days a week for rentals.
