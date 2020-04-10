OGDENSBURG — The city has closed the Paterson Street and Little Park boat launches as well as the city marina until further notice in order to comply with new coronavirus pandemic guidelines issued Thursday by the state.
The guidelines can be found at Empire State Development’s website at www.esd.ny.gov and by clicking on the “ESD Guidance on Essential Businesses” link.
