OGDENSBURG — Despite ongoing concerns about the spread and impact of the COVID-19 virus, Ogdensburg Command Performances has been successful in re-scheduling its April 5 show to May 21.
It’s a date that OCP Administrator Sally F. Palao hopes will fall well past the virus’ peak, while providing a boost in moral that area residents are likely to need.
“I’m really hoping that it will be the feel-good event that people need by then,” said Mrs. Palao in a press release from OCP. “After all everyone will have gone through by that date this is a show that is fun, entertaining and I think can really lift our spirits.”
Mrs. Palao describes “Forever Young,” as an exciting musical stage performance created to showcase some of the greatest hits of all time. She said the show was originally due to take the stage in Ogdensburg April 5, but that became impossible after local schools closed, and public gatherings were curtailed to thwart the spread of COVID-19.
She said re-scheduling for May 21 at 7:45 p.m. at the George Hall Auditorium at Ogdensburg Free Academy was no easy task.
“So many touring companies and venues across the country have been affected by the virus, with some cancelling everything or facing the possibility of going under because they can’t perform,” she said. “It took a lot of phone calls and a lot of back and forth until we convinced them to come to Ogdensburg.”
The stage performance of Forever Young revolves around an “unforgettable group of friends” as they individually and jointly discover the greatest music hits of all time, according to Mrs. Palao.
The stage set is a music-filled suburban basement.
The plot then follows five best friends as they remember the music that shaped them into the men they are today, featuring a soundtrack of some of the greatest pop, rock, and country music of all time, according to the OCP administrator.
“The show is set in a suburban basement in the Midwest, and takes it’s audiences back to a day when music was new, life was full of possibilities, and happiness was just a song away,” said Mrs. Palao. “I really do think it’s a show that will be fun and uplifting for the audience, especially considering everything we’re going through right now.”
Forever Young features a troupe of five powerhouse singers and performers, who relive the music of their lives with energetic dance moves and laughs on the sentimental journey of a lifetime, according to Mrs, Palao.
The performance will feature songs by Billy Joel, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Huey Lewis & The News, Styx, Queen, Michael Jackson, Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, Brooks & Dunn, The Black Crows, Bon Jovi, and more.
Mrs. Palao said the show’s director, singers and choreographers have worked hard to ensure that the production is appealing to everyone whether they’re a baby boomer or a 21st Century teenager.
“It’s a snapshot of all of the best music and performance of the entire baby boomer era,” she said. “I hope as many people as possible take advantage of this opportunity to see out last show of the season.”
For tickets call 315-393-2625, email ocp@ogdensburgk12.org, or visit the Ogdensburg Command Performances website at ilovetheatre.org.
