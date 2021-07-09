OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg’s Farmers’, Arts and Craft Market will be offering the Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine on July 22 for anyone over the age of 18.
The farmers, arts and craft market, open every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., is located on Ford Street Extension between Gateway Plaza and the state Department of Transportation building.
Vaccinations, administered by the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department, will start at 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., but will continue longer if needed. The farmers market will also be open for business during its usual hours.
“There’s no appointments necessary, this is drive up and through, at your leisure,” said Robert Carlisle, who manages the market. “It is free of charge regardless of insurance coverage.”
The one-shot vaccine will be offered to those ages 18 and older. Participants must provide a form of government documentation for identification.
“This is going to provide additional access for people who may not have had access to other clinics, in an open air environment,” Carlisle added.
The St. Lawrence Public Health Department noted those getting the vaccine must comply with COVID-19 regulations such as mask mandates while receiving the vaccine.
