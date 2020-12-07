OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg City School District announced Monday that a staff member at Ogdensburg Free Academy tested positive for COVID-19, causing the school to shift to remote learning.
The district dismissed OFA students early Monday at about 10:15 a.m. and said students will be learning online for the remainder of Monday, as well as Tuesday.
The state’s online COVID-19 Report Card tracker reflects the district has confirmed a total of 13 positive coronavirus cases to date, three of which are within OFA.
