OGDENSBURG — City Manager Sarah Purdy reports on her daily COVID-19 reports at Ogdensburg.org that the Ogdensburg Growth Fund is offering a three-month break for loan holders.
“Last week the Growth Fund Board of Directors unanimously approved to offer a three-month moratorium on loan payments to any current loan recipient in need of assistance due to challenges from Coronavirus (COVID-19). Correspondence was sent to all current ‘clients’ and the Board is working with each business on a case by case basis to provide tailored assistance,” she reported
On top of aiding current clients, the Growth Fund is also seeking ways to assist other businesses too.
The Growth Fund has updated its web presence to include links to local, State and Federal resources to help guide businesses during the current economic slowdown, and is working with the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency and the New York State Empire State Development Corp. to keep these resources up to date and accurate. You can reach the Growth Fund’s website through under the business tab on Ogdensburg.org.
The Growth Fund has loan funds available to help businesses through these challenging times. Interested business owners can contact Andrea Smith at asmith@ogdensburg.org or Chairman Scott Wright at scott.wright@pepsiogs.com for information. Applications are available online at https://ogdensburg.org/DocumentCenter/View/711/Growth-Fund-Application-Form?bidId=.
