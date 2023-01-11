OGDENSBURG — The city has issued a boil-water notice for the 500 to 800 blocks of Proctor Avenue, 200 block of William Street, 500 to 700 blocks of Lisbon Street, 200 block of Dearborne Street and Industrial Park due to a water main break.
The notice was issued on Tuesday night.
“Bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using,” the notice states. “Or use bottled water certified for sale by the New York State Department of Health. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.”
According to the notice, there is a water main repair in the 700 block of Proctor Avenue where there is little or no water pressure. The notice states that when water mains lose pressure, it increases the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter the water.
These harmful microbes can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms and may pose a special health risk for infants, some elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems. The city is asking anyone who is experiencing these symptoms, and if they persist, to seek medical advice.
The Department of Public Works is working on repairing the main break, and once water service is restored, “bacteriological samples will be collected to confirm the water is safe to drink, which will take a few days.”
The city will inform the public when the tests are completed and the boil-water notice is over. It may take up to three days.
For more information or any questions please contact Ogdensburg Filtration at 315-393-0490, city public works at 315-393-2300, or the state health department office in Canton at 315-386-1040.
