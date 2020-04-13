OGDENSBURG — United Helpers officials announced in a Facebook post Monday afternoon that an employee at the United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care has tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee was asymptomatic, the post stated, and the employee had not worked at the facility since April 7.
On Monday, after receiving positive test results, the employee was placed in quarantine at home due to “what is believed to be a community exposure,” the post stated.
At this time, no residents or staff members of the facility are showing any virus symptoms.
“Following recommendations from New York State Epidemiology and the St. Lawrence County Public Health, we continue our current protocols for surveillance of staff and symptoms related to COVID-19,” United Helpers CEO Steve Knight said in the post. “The safety of our residents and staff is always our number one priority.”
Tim Parsons, vice president of operations, and staff members at the facility are currently working to contact resident family members to inform them of the situation, the post stated.
For additional information, please visit www.unitedhelpers.org/COVID or contact Stacey Cannizzo, vice president of clinical services and quality, at 315-393-3074.
As of Monday, St. Lawrence County reported a total of 99 positive COVID-19 cases in the county.
