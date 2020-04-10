OGDENSBURG — Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center announced Friday that it has furloughed nearly 70 employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hospital said in a prepared statement that since it began furloughing employees March 24, it has placed 8 percent of its 850 employees on unpaid leave. The employees will retain their benefits while on leave.
Just prior to the coronavirus outbreak in the area, the hospital had announced that it eliminated three management administrative positions as part of a reorganizational plan.
In a prepared statement, the hospital said that it has experienced “a dramatic erosion of patient volumes and demand across nearly every segment of the operation” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It said it has seen a reduction in revenue from these services, “compelling the organization to focus finite resources toward COVID-19 related preparation and care of our patients and community.”
Claxton-Hepburn is ineligible for the Payroll Relief Program, a federal stimulus program designed to help small businesses keep their employees on staff during the pandemic, leaving the hospital “in a fiscal bind,” according to the statement.
The hospital is unable to say how long the unpaid leave will extend.
“At this time, we are not sure when we will be returning to normal operations,” Richard A. Duvall, the hospital’s chief executive officer and president, said.
He said the hospital is following guidelines established by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and the state Department of Health in regards to the resumption of normal operations.
“In the interim, we plan to move employees to meet new areas of need,” Mr. Duvall said. “It may be necessary for some staff to serve in a different role to best serve our patients. This will allow us to optimize our well-trained staff.”
He said the employees on unpaid leave are expected to be called back to work once normal operations resume following the pandemic.
“These tough decisions are inevitable during our strategic, fluid and dynamic response to the pandemic’s impact on operations,” Mr. Duvall said.
