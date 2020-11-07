OGDENSBURG — On Saturday evening, Ogdensburg City School District Superintendent Kevin K. Kendall took to Facebook to announce the district has been notified of its second positive case of COVID-19, and as a result, will be transitioning to a remote learning model.
The second positive virus case has been identified among the school district’s staff, the district’s Facebook post states.
The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is currently conducting its contact tracing procedure. But, the post reads, due to the high number of school staff and students at Ogdensburg Free Academy already identified, the district is pivoting to a remote instruction model beginning Monday through Nov. 24. The district’s hybrid instruction model will resume Nov. 30.
The Ogdensburg Free Academy complex will be closed Monday through Wednesday in order to allow for a deep cleaning, the post reads. The complex will reopen for faculty and staff on Thursday.
As of Saturday evening, all elementary buildings in the district will remain open for the regular hybrid learning model.
Due to privacy reasons, the district said it cannot share details identifying the positive individual, but officials are working closely with Public Health.
If you have come in contact with the positive individual, you will be contacted directly by county Public Health Department, the post reads.
The state’s COVID-19 Report Card online coronavirus tracker does not reflect this new virus case. Under the lab-reported data section, one positive case is reported, but the school-reported data section shows no confirmed cases of the virus. Both the lab-reported data and the school-reported data were last updated Friday, according to the tracker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.