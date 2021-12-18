Omicron cases surge in England

LONDON — England is “almost certain” to be suffering hundreds of thousands of omicron variant cases a day, the U.K.’s top scientific advisers said as they urged the government to act within days to prevent hospitals being overrun.
“The earlier interventions happen, the greater the effect they will have,” the scientists said.
Levels of infection from the new strain are at their highest in London, the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, or SAGE, said in the minutes of its Dec. 16 meeting, released on Saturday. Mayor Sadiq Khan earlier declared a “major incident” due to omicron’s rapid spread across the capital, home to about 9 million people. The move allows the city to coordinate emergency services and access government support.
Without further restrictions from the government, new hospitalizations could reach a peak of at least 3,000 a day, SAGE said. To avoid that pressure, “more stringent measures would need to be implemented very soon,” the panel said.
Because of the typical lag between infection and the development of more serious symptoms, there are likely to be between 1,000 and 2,000 admissions per day in England by the end of the year.
Still, it’s not yet clear how severe, or mild, the variant is. South Africa, which first identified it, delivered some positive news on its own outbreak on Friday, reporting a much lower rate of hospital admissions and signs the wave of infection may be peaking.
The U.K. scientists said bringing back some of the restrictions used earlier in the year — including limits on household mixing and the closing of hospitality venues — could “substantially reduce” the peak in cases.
The advice creates a dilemma for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said he wanted the country’s emergence from its previous lockdown — carried out in four steps starting March 8 — to be irreversible. He’s relied so far on lighter measures, and has leaned heavily on the U.K.’s vaccination booster program to limit the current wave.
After suffering the biggest Tory rebellion of his term earlier this week over new COVID-19 rules, Johnson will struggle to get stricter measures past his mutinous members of Parliament.
The recommendation from government advisers and the latest case numbers may add to the pressure. Saturday saw 90,418 new cases in the U.K., down slightly from Friday’s record but up 44% in the past week. Another 125 COVID deaths were reported, although fatalities have been mostly stable for months and are lower now than a month ago.
Accelerating the booster campaign will not affect transmission or the severity of cases in time to prevent added hospitalizations, SAGE said.
Another paper released by SAGE on Saturday and dated Dec. 15 suggests that if current restrictions, known as Plan B, are in place for several weeks and not enhanced by additional measures, infections could peak as high as 2 million a day some time between late December and January. Hospitalizations may be as high as 10,000 a day in January or February, and deaths as high as 6,000 a day between mid-January and mid-March, the SAGE paper estimated.
The modeling comes with heavy caveats because of uncertainties around the severity of the omicron variant and the effectiveness of vaccines.
“These are NOT government policy options or proposals,” the document says. “These are not forecasts or predictions.”
The panel recommended testing both before and after large events, including at workplaces and schools. It also said that a return to some of the social distancing measures from earlier in the year, “if enacted early enough, could substantially reduce the potential peak in hospital admissions and infections compared with” current rules.
In terms of how long restrictions would need to be in place, the advisers examined three scenarios. In the first, the virus doesn’t spread as quickly or as severely as feared, and measures could be removed after about 10 days.
In the second, and most likely scenario, measures should be kept in place long enough to allow everyone to get a booster, which would take until mid-January or later. Close to 40% have had a booster so far.
In the third, the restrictions would have to stay in place until an adjusted vaccine has been developed to tackle the newest variant — something that could take some months.
