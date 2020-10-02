WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College received confirmation on Friday that one of its students has tested positive for COVID-19.
The student is registered for on-campus classes and was tested as part of the college’s surveillance testing plan. The college is assisting the Jefferson County Public Health Service in their contact tracing efforts to identify any possible exposure risks to other students, faculty or staff.
According to the college, the student does not live in the on-campus residence hall. No more information about the student has been released at this time.
Adhering to the college’s reopening plan, as well as guidance from SUNY, JCC has implemented bi-weekly COVID-19 testing for residence hall and commuter students who are on campus this semester, and increased cleaning and disinfection practices as well as social distancing in all offices. As stated in a release from JCC, the college is committed to ensuring the safety of our faculty, students and staff and appreciates the support and hard work of all involved to maintain these efforts.
