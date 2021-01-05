CANTON — One death was logged Tuesday at United Helpers’ Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility in Canton, bringing the site’s total coronavirus-related fatalities to seven.
According to a Tuesday morning update, one death, two new staff and one new resident positive have been recorded since Monday. A total of 121 staff and residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since Nov. 29. Two people remain hospitalized with COVID-19, and 34 people have since recovered.
No new cases were logged at the neighboring Assisted Living Program in Canton.
At the Ogdensburg Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility, one new staff positive was added since Monday. The site has recorded 23 COVID deaths and 209 total cases — 81 staff and 128 residents — since an outbreak first began the weekend of Nov. 21. Three people remain hospitalized, and more than 80 people have recovered, according to the Tuesday update.
The Canton nursing home and Assisted Living Program received first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine last week, and the Ogdensburg home is expected to hold its first vaccine clinic this week.
Visitation at the Canton and Ogdensburg locations continues to be suspended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.