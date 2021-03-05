WATERTOWN — One death from COVID-19 complications was reported Friday in Jefferson County as the total number of positive virus cases in the tri-county region grew by 72.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll grew Friday to 199.
Jefferson County added 24 COVID cases to its total Friday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 5,614. The one death was reported. The county’s 14-day average positivity rate remained at 3.5%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 25, for a new total of 5,311.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by four to 212. Hospitalizations rose by two patients, to nine total.
There are 206 people in precautionary quarantine and 476 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 82 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported another 37 novel coronavirus cases Friday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 6,333. No deaths were reported.
Twenty people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, down two since Thursday.
There are currently 377 known active cases in the county, and a total of 5,867 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 227,027 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Wednesday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 89 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported 11 new cases of COVID on Friday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,806. No deaths were reported.
A total of 44 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of four since Thursday — five of whom are hospitalized with the disease, no change from Thursday.
A total of 1,735 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of 15 since Thursday, resulting in 44 known active cases in the county. There are 79 people in quarantine.
Twenty-seven deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data comes from local county health departments.
