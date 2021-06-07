WATERTOWN — One COVID-19-related death was reported Monday in Lewis County as the number of virus cases in the tri-county area rose over the weekend by 19.
None of the three counties — Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence — reported COVID-19 numbers over the weekend, so the additional cases reflect changes in the totals since Friday.
With the death in Lewis County, the three-county area’s virus-related death toll rose to 215.
Jefferson County added 14 COVID cases to its total Monday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 7,142. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate dropped to 1.1%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 25 to 6,720.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by 12 to 33, while hospitalizations increased by one, to two patients.
There are five people in precautionary quarantine and 73 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 87 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported three new novel coronavirus cases Monday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,500. No deaths were reported.
Four people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Friday.
There are currently 18 known active cases in the county, a decrease of three from Friday. A total of 7,385 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 332,212 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Sunday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 97 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported two new cases of COVID on Monday, raising the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,368. One death was reported.
A total of 13 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of seven from Friday — and no one in the county is currently hospitalized with the disease, down from one patient on Friday.
A total of 2,324 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of eight from Friday, leaving 13 known active cases in the county. There are 19 people in quarantine.
Lewis County has reported 31 deaths from the virus.
The data comes from local county health departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.