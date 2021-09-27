WATERTOWN — One COVID-19-related death was were reported Monday in St. Lawrence County as the number of new virus cases rose over the weekend by 308 across the tri-county area.
The death in St. Lawrence County brings the county’s total since the onset of the pandemic to 119.
The county also reported 146 new cases of the virus, bringing its total to 10,468. There are 26 people hospitalized with the virus.
Jefferson County reported 116 new virus cases Monday, bringing its total to 8,922. Twelve people are hospitalized. The county has experienced 90 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Lewis County added 46 new virus cases, for a total of 2,851. Four people are hospitalized. The number of COVID-19-related deaths remains at 31.
