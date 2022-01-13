WATERTOWN — St. Lawrence County reported one new COVID-19 death Thursday as the number of virus cases grew by 809 across the tri-county area.
The death in St. Lawrence County brings the county’s total number of virus-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 162.
The county also reported 312 new cases, bringing its total to 21,009. There are 19 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, down three from Wednesday.
Jefferson County reported 406 cases, for a total of 19,459. Hospitalizations declined by one from Wednesday, to 29 patients. The county has confirmed 147 deaths.
Lewis County reported 91 cases, bringing its total to 5,481. Nine people are hospitalized, three fewer than Wednesday. The county has experienced 41 deaths.
