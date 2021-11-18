WATERTOWN — St. Lawrence County reported one new COVID-19-related death Thursday as Jefferson County reported its highest number of new virus cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.
The total number of new virus cases across the tri-county area rose by 287.
The death in St. Lawrence County brings the total number of county residents who have died due to COVID-19 to 142. Jefferson County has experienced 125 virus deaths, while 35 Lewis County residents have died from the virus.
Jefferson County reported 153 new virus cases Thursday, its highest single-day total since the pandemic’s onset. The previous high was 144 cases reported Jan. 14. The new cases bring the county’s total number of cases to 12,236. There are 24 people hospitalized due to the virus, an increase of six patients from Wednesday.
St. Lawrence County reported 111 new cases, bringing its total to 13,890. Twenty-three people are hospitalized, unchanged from Wednesday.
Lewis County reported 23 cases, for a total of 3,626. There are 20 people in the hospital, three more than Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.