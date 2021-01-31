One death from COVID-19 complications was reported Sunday in Jefferson County as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 105 in the tri-county region.
The region’s virus-related death toll now stands at 144.
Jefferson County added 40 COVID cases to its growing total Sunday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 4,479. One death was reported.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus jumped by 99, for a new total of 4,007. Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County dropped by 51 to 371. Hospitalizations dropped by nine Sunday, for a new total of 24 patients.
There are 332 people in precautionary quarantine and 854 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 54 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County logged another 60 novel coronavirus cases Sunday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 4,828.
St. Lawrence County has logged 67 virus-related deaths as of Sunday.
Lewis County logged five new cases of COVID on Sunday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,501. No new deaths were reported.
A total of 134 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of 28 from Saturday — 14 of whom are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of three from Friday.
A total of 1,344 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 33 since Saturday, resulting in 129 known active cases in the county. There are 375 people in quarantine.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.