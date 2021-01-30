WATERTOWN — One death from COVID-19 complications was reported Saturday in Jefferson County as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 111 in the tri-county region.
The region’s virus-related death toll now stands at 143.
Jefferson County added 32 COVID cases to its growing total Saturday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 4,439. One death was reported.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus jumped by 77, for a new total of 3,908. Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County dropped by 46 to 422. Hospitalizations remained the same at 33 total patients.
There are 334 people in precautionary quarantine and 898 people are in mandatory quarantine.
To date, 49,891 people have been tested for the virus in the county, while 45,452 results have been returned negative.
Jefferson County has reported 53 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County logged another 72 novel coronavirus cases Saturday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 4,768.
Thirty-three people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, no change from Friday.
The remaining items monitored, including known active cases, those in isolation, tests administered, as well as maps, will be updated Monday, according to an email update from County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle.
St. Lawrence County has logged 67 virus-related deaths as of Friday.
Lewis County logged seven new cases of COVID on Saturday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,496. No deaths were reported.
A total of 162 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of nine from Friday — 17 of whom are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of two from Friday.
A total of 1,311 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 16 since Friday, resulting in 162 known active cases in the county. There are 371 people in quarantine.
To date, 26,287 tests have been performed since March. A total of 26,287 results have come back negative.
Twenty-three Lewis County residents have died from COVID-19.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
