OSWEGATCHIE — United Helpers reports one new death Thursday at the Ogdensburg Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility, where a COVID-19 outbreak began last month.
The facility, 8101 Route 68, has recorded a total of 22 deaths since the outbreak began the weekend of Nov. 21.
According to a Thursday morning update from United Helpers, a total of 205 people — 128 residents and 77 staff — have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, an increase of one staff positive from Wednesday.
Four people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 84 people have recovered at the Ogdensburg location, less than a mile outside the city limits in the town of Oswegatchie.
At the Canton Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility, 205 Canton-Madrid Road, two additional staff cases were logged Thursday, bringing the site’s total positives to 50 since Nov. 29.
No deaths have been reported at United Helpers’ Canton facilities, including the Assisted Living complex.
One person is currently hospitalized with COVID-19 from the Canton nursing home, and 19 people have recovered.
The first round of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines is expected to arrive at United Helpers in Canton on Dec. 31, and in Ogdensburg on Jan. 5.
Visitation at the Ogdensburg and Canton locations remains suspended until further notice.
