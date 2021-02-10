WATERTOWN — One death from COVID-19 complications was reported Wednesday in Jefferson County as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 103 in the tri-county region.
The region’s virus-related death toll is now at 166.
Jefferson County added 28 COVID cases to its growing total Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 4,898. One new death was reported.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus also jumped by 28, for a new total of 4,514.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County increased by two to 294. Hospitalizations decreased to 22 patients — down three from Tuesday.
There are 141 people in precautionary quarantine and 836 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 68 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County logged another 63 novel coronavirus cases Wednesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 5,304. No new deaths were reported.
Thirty-one people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, no change from Tuesday.
There are currently 586 known active cases in the county.
A total of 4,645 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 193,311 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Tuesday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 73 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County logged 12 new cases of COVID on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,626. No deaths were reported.
A total of 110 individuals are currently in isolation — an increase of three from Tuesday — nine of whom are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of one from Tuesday.
A total of 1,491 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of nine since Tuesday, resulting in 110 known active cases in the county. There are 278 people in quarantine.
Twenty-five deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
