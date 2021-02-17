WATERTOWN — One death from COVID-19 complications was reported Wednesday in Jefferson County as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 105 across the tri-county region.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll now stands at 179.
Jefferson County added 23 COVID cases to its growing total Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 5,139. One death was reported.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus jumped by 24, for a new total of 4,790.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by six to 254. Hospitalizations increased to 17 patients — up four from Tuesday.
There are 253 people in precautionary quarantine and 519 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 78 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County logged another 69 novel coronavirus cases Wednesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 5,662. No deaths were reported.
Thirty-six people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, no change from Tuesday.
There are currently 561 known active cases in the county.
A total of 5,026 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 203,475 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Tuesday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 75 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County logged 13 new cases of COVID on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,697. No deaths were reported.
A total of 97 individuals are currently in isolation — an increase of eight from Tuesday — seven of whom are hospitalized with the disease, down five from Tuesday.
A total of 1,574 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of five since Tuesday, resulting in 97 known active cases in the county. There are 1,574 people in quarantine.
Twenty-six deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
