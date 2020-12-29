WATERTOWN — One more north country resident has died of COVID-19 complications, the Jefferson County Public Health Service reported Tuesday.
The new death brings Jefferson County’s virus death toll to 11, and the tri-county region’s death toll to 59.
“This is a statistic that we always hoped we’d never have to report yet, for the second day in a row, that statistic has again sadly increased by one,” County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann III said in the county’s daily press release update. “I would like to extend the County’s sincerest condolences to the family who has lost a loved one to this terrible pandemic.”
One hundred and ten new COVID-19 cases were also reported across the tri-county region Tuesday, with St. Lawrence County again logging the most.
St. Lawrence County logged another 47 new novel coronavirus cases Tuesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 2,191.
Twenty-six people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of one from Monday.
There are currently 471 known active cases in the county.
A total of 1,680 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 140,932 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Sunday from the state Department of Health. Testing data has not been updated to reflect Monday numbers.
The county has logged 40 virus-related deaths.
Jefferson County added 44 COVID cases to its growing total Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 2,068.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by a record-breaking 67 and now stands at 1,666. There are 354 people in mandatory isolation and 25 people are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of one from Monday.
There are 703 people in precautionary quarantine and 877 people are in mandatory quarantine.
A total of 41,067 people have been tested for the virus in the county to date, and 38,999 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
Lewis County reported 19 new cases of COVID on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 766.
A total of 141 individuals are currently in isolation, 14 of whom are hospitalized with the disease — an increase of two since Monday.
A total of 616 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 112 from Monday, resulting in 141 known active cases in the county. There are 657 people in quarantine.
To date, 21,180 tests have been performed since March. A total of 20,414 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
The county has logged nine virus-related deaths.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
