WATERTOWN — One death from COVID-19 complications was reported Saturday in Lewis County as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 114 in the tri-county region.
The region’s virus-related death toll is now at 175.
Jefferson County added 25 COVID cases to its growing total Saturday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 5,026. No deaths were reported.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus jumped by 39, for a new total of 4,642.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by 14 to 290. Hospitalizations remained at 19 patients — no change from Friday.
There are 190 people in precautionary quarantine and 724 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 75 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County logged another 81 novel coronavirus cases Saturday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 5,504. No deaths were reported.
Twenty-nine people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, no change from Friday.
The remaining items monitored, including known active cases, those in isolation, tests administered, as well as maps, will be updated Wednesday.
St. Lawrence County has logged 74 virus-related deaths as of Friday.
Lewis County logged eight new cases of COVID on Saturday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,659. One death was reported.
A total of 107 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of four from Friday — 10 of whom are hospitalized with the disease, no change from Friday.
A total of 1,526 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 11 since Friday, resulting in 107 known active cases in the county. There are 290 people in quarantine.
Twenty-six deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
