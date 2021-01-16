WATERTOWN — Lewis County reported one resident died of COVID-19 complications Saturday as the tri-county region logged 124 new virus cases.
The new death brings the tri-county region’s rising virus death toll to 96.
St. Lawrence County logged another 88 novel coronavirus cases Saturday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 3,739.
Thirty-eight people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of three from Friday.
The remaining items monitored, including known active cases, isolation, tests administered, as well as maps, will be updated Tuesday. The county won’t give a full update Monday in observation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, according to an email from County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle.
The county has logged 55 virus-related deaths as of Friday.
Jefferson County added 21 COVID cases to its growing total Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 3,549. This is one of the lowest number of positives reported since the new year. The record was set on Jan. 2, with 19 positive cases.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by 15 and now stands at 2,757. There are 725 people in mandatory isolation, and 27 people are hospitalized with the disease — a decrease of two from Friday.
There are 380 people in precautionary quarantine and 1,343 people are in mandatory quarantine.
A total of 46,047 people have been tested for the virus in the county to date, and 42,498 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
The county has logged 24 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported 15 new cases of COVID on Saturday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,250. One death was logged.
A total of 251 individuals are currently in isolation, 20 of whom are hospitalized with the disease — a decrease of one from Friday.
A total of 982 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 19 from Friday, resulting in 251 known active cases in the county. There are 720 people in quarantine.
To date, 24,157 tests have been performed since March. A total of 22,907 results have come back negative.
The county has logged 17 virus-related deaths.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
