WATERTOWN — One death from COVID-19 complications was reported Thursday in St. Lawrence County as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 130 across the region.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll increased to 188.
Jefferson County added 40 COVID cases to its total Thursday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 5,425. No deaths were reported for the fifth day in a row.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 17, for a new total of 5,048.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County increased by 23 to 279. Hospitalizations remained at 17 patients, unchanged from Wednesday.
There are 246 people in precautionary quarantine and 491 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 81 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported another 86 novel coronavirus cases Thursday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 6,061. One death was reported.
Seventeen people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, down one since Wednesday.
There are currently 477 known active cases in the county, and a total of 5,503 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 216,693 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Wednesday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 81 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County logged four new cases of COVID on Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,764. No deaths were reported.
A total of 78 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of seven from Wednesday — nine of whom are hospitalized with the disease, up one from Wednesday.
A total of 1,660 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 11 since Wednesday, resulting in 78 known active cases in the county. There are 167 people in quarantine.
Twenty-six deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data comes from local county health departments.
