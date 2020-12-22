WATERTOWN — One more north country resident died of COVID-19 complications Tuesday, again in St. Lawrence County.
The county’s virus death toll now stands at 35, while the tri-county region’s death toll rose to 53.
One hundred and thirty-one new COVID-19 cases were also reported across the tri-county region Tuesday, with Jefferson County logging the most.
Jefferson County added 57 COVID cases to its growing total Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 1,768.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by a record-breaking 68 and now stands at 1,367. There are 360 people in mandatory isolation and 20 people are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of two from Monday, resulting in 380 known active cases in the county.
There are 546 people in precautionary quarantine and 1,258 people are in mandatory quarantine.
A total of 39,597 people have been tested for the virus in the county to date, and 37,829 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
St. Lawrence County logged 48 new novel coronavirus cases Tuesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 1,862.
Twenty-three people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of two from Monday.
There are currently 442 known active cases in the county.
A total of 1,385 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 137,396 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Monday from the state Department of Health.
Lewis County set a new record Tuesday by logging 26 new cases of COVID, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 635.
A total of 132 individuals are currently in isolation, seven of whom are hospitalized with the disease — no change from Monday.
A total of 494 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 13 from Monday, resulting in 132 known active cases in the county. There are 555 people in quarantine.
To date, 20,314 tests have been performed since March. A total of 19,679 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
