WATERTOWN — One death from COVID-19 complications was reported Friday in Jefferson County as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 137 in the tri-county region.
The region’s virus-related death toll is now at 174.
Jefferson County added 42 COVID cases to its growing total Friday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 5,001. One death was reported.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus jumped by 47, for a new total of 4,603.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by 10 to 304. Hospitalizations increased to 19 patients — up four from Thursday.
There are 175 people in precautionary quarantine and 770 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 75 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County logged another 75 novel coronavirus cases Friday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 5,423. No deaths were reported.
Twenty-nine people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of one from Thursday.
There are currently 544 known active cases in the county.
A total of 4,805 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 197,035 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Thursday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 74 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County logged 20 new cases of COVID on Friday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,651. No deaths were reported.
A total of 111 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of seven from Thursday — 10 of whom are hospitalized with the disease, up one from Thursday.
A total of 1,515 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 13 since Thursday, resulting in 111 known active cases in the county. There are 287 people in quarantine.
Twenty-five deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
