WATERTOWN — One death from COVID-19 complications was reported Thursday in St. Lawrence County as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 138 in the tri-county region.
The region’s virus-related death toll now stands at 155.
Jefferson County added 62 COVID cases to its growing total Thursday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 4,671. No new deaths were reported.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus jumped by 54, for a new total of 4,202.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County increased by 13 to 382. Hospitalizations also increased by one from Wednesday, now at 25 patients.
There are 155 people in precautionary quarantine and 916 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 61 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County logged another 53 novel coronavirus cases Thursday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 5,000. One death was reported.
Thirty-one people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of two from Wednesday.
There are currently 525 known active cases in the county. A total of 4,405 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 185,144 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Wednesday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 70 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County logged 23 new cases of COVID on Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,560. No deaths were reported.
A total of 124 individuals are currently in isolation — an increase of seven from Wednesday — 15 of whom are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of one from Wednesday.
A total of 1,412 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 16 since Wednesday, resulting in 124 known active cases in the county. There are 343 people in quarantine.
Twenty-four deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
