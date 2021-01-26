WATERTOWN — One death from COVID-19 complications was reported Tuesday in Jefferson County as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 156 in the tri-county region.
The region’s virus-related death toll now stands at 132.
Another death was reported Tuesday at the Canton Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility, according to United Helpers, but this death was no reflected in St. Lawrence County’s update.
Jefferson County added 75 COVID cases to its growing total Tuesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 4,242. One death was reported.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus jumped by 99, for a new total of 3,644. Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County dropped by 27 to 510. But hospitalizations increased again Tuesday, up three from Monday to 26. There are 317 people in precautionary quarantine and 1,231 people are in mandatory quarantine.
To date, 48,772 people have been tested for the virus in the county, while 44,530 results have been returned negative.
Jefferson County has reported 44 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County logged another 64 novel coronavirus cases Tuesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 4,513.
Forty-two people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of eight from Monday.
There are currently 1,168 known active cases in the county.
A total of 3,281 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 173,779 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Sunday from the state Department of Health. Updated data to reflect Monday’s testing numbers was not provided Tuesday.
St. Lawrence County has logged 64 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County logged 17 new cases of COVID on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,445.
A total of 171 individuals are currently in isolation, 19 of whom are hospitalized with the disease — a decrease of three from Monday.
A total of 1,251 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 31 since Monday, resulting in 171 known active cases in the county. There are 340 people in quarantine.
To date, 25,607 tests have been performed since March. A total of 24,162 results have come back negative.
Twenty-three Lewis County residents have died from COVID-19.
To date, 1,385 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed in Lewis County — a number that hasn’t changed since last week.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
