WATERTOWN — One more north country resident died of COVID-19 complications Wednesday, again in St. Lawrence County.

The county’s virus death toll now stands at 36, while the tri-county region’s death toll rose to 54.

United Helpers reported the death of another resident at its Ogdensburg facility as well on Wednesday, but it’s unclear whether this death was the same death reported by St. Lawrence County officials.

One hundred and sixty-one new COVID-19 cases were also reported across the tri-county region Wednesday — setting a new daily record for the area — with St. Lawrence County logging the most.

St. Lawrence County logged 74 new novel coronavirus cases Wednesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 1,936.

Twenty-five people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of two from Tuesday.

There are currently 478 known active cases in the county.

A total of 1,422 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.

To date, 137,870 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Tuesday from the state Department of Health.

Jefferson County added 54 COVID cases to its growing total Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 1,822.

The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by 20 and now stands at 1,387. There are 388 people in mandatory isolation and 22 people are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of two from Tuesday, resulting in 410 known active cases in the county.

There are 553 people in precautionary quarantine and 1,248 people are in mandatory quarantine.

A total of 39,682 people have been tested for the virus in the county to date, and 37,860 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.

Nine people in the county have died from virus-related complications.

Lewis County set a new record Wednesday by logging 33 new cases of COVID, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 668.

A total of 155 individuals are currently in isolation, 10 of whom are hospitalized with the disease — an increase of three since Tuesday.

A total of 504 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 10 from Tuesday, resulting in 155 known active cases in the county. There are 592 people in quarantine.

To date, 20,489 tests have been performed since March. A total of 19,821 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.

The county has logged nine virus-related deaths.

The data reported above comes from local county health departments.