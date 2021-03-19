WATERTOWN — One death from COVID-19 complications was reported Friday as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 20 in the tri-county region.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll now stands at 204.
Jefferson County added seven COVID cases to its total Friday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 5,831. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate decreased to 2.6%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by five, for a new total of 5,632.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County increased by two to 113. Hospitalizations again remained at four patients.
There are 141 people in precautionary quarantine and 279 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 82 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported four new novel coronavirus cases Friday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 6,511. One death was reported.
Five people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, down one from Thursday.
There are currently 110 known active cases in the county, a decrease of six from Thursday, and a total of 6,308 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 248,965 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Thursday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 93 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported nine new cases of COVID on Friday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,894. No deaths were reported.
A total of 68 individuals are currently in isolation — an increase of two from Thursday — two of whom are hospitalized with the disease, down one from Thursday.
A total of 1,797 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of seven since Thursday, resulting in 68 known active cases in the county. There are 211 people in quarantine.
Twenty-nine deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data comes from local county health departments.
(1) comment
Does this post mean that St Lawrence Co is seeing the variants?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.