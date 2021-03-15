WATERTOWN — One death from COVID-19 complications was reported Monday in Lewis County as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 32 in the tri-county region.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll increased to 202.
Jefferson County added 14 COVID cases to its total Monday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 5,779.
No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate decreased to 2.8%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 15, for a new total of 5,554.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by two to 139. Hospitalizations increased by one to four patients.
There are 168 people in precautionary quarantine, and 226 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 82 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported seven new novel coronavirus cases Monday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 6,471. No deaths were reported.
Seven people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, down four from Sunday.
There are currently 143 known active cases in the county, and a total of 6,236 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 241,691 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Monday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 92 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported 11 new cases of COVID on Monday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,854. One death was reported.
A total of 49 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of four from Friday, which is when numbers were last reported — three of whom are hospitalized with the disease, down one from Friday.
A total of 1,777 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of 14 since Friday, resulting in 49 known active cases in the county.
There are 122 people in quarantine.
Twenty-eight deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data comes from local county health departments.
