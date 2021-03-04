WATERTOWN — One death from COVID-19 complications was reported Thursday in St. Lawrence County as the total number of positive virus cases in the tri-county region grew by 44.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll grew Thursday to 198.
Jefferson County added 18 COVID cases to its total Thursday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 5,590. No deaths were reported, and the 14-day average positivity rate dropped slightly to 3.5%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 27, for a new total of 5,286.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by seven to 216. Hospitalizations dropped by two patients, to seven total.
There are 203 people in precautionary quarantine and 552 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 81 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported another 22 novel coronavirus cases Thursday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 6,296. One death was reported.
Twenty-two people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, up one since Wednesday.
There are currently 395 known active cases in the county, and a total of 5,812 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 227,027 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Wednesday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 89 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported four new cases of COVID on Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,795. No deaths were reported.
A total of 48 individuals are currently in isolation — an increase of three since Wednesday — five of whom are hospitalized with the disease, no change from Wednesday.
A total of 1,720 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of one since Wednesday, resulting in 48 known active cases in the county. There are 75 people in quarantine.
Twenty-seven deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data comes from local county health departments.
