WATERTOWN — One death from COVID-19 complications was reported Friday in Jefferson County as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 48 across the three-county region.
The death in Jefferson County occurred at Samaritan Summit Village, as Samaritan disclosed Thursday.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll rose to 207.
Jefferson County added 12 COVID cases to its total Friday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 6,326. The previously disclosed death at Summit Village was reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate rose to 2.4%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 17, for a new total of 6,097.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County increased by 10 to 133, but hospitalizations increased by four to seven patients.
There are 22 people in precautionary quarantine, and 231 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 83 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 25 new novel coronavirus cases Friday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 6,982. No deaths were reported.
Four people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, down two from Thursday.
There are currently 155 known active cases in the county, a decrease of 10 from Thursday, and a total of 6,733 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 290,131 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Thursday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 94 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported 11 new cases of COVID on Friday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,091. No deaths were reported.
A total of 52 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of one from Thursday — and there are currently two people in the county hospitalized with the disease, down one from Thursday.
A total of 2,009 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of 12 since Thursday, resulting in 52 known active cases in the county. There are 108 people in quarantine.
Thirty deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data comes from local county health departments.
