WATERTOWN — One death from COVID-19 complications was reported Tuesday in Lewis County as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 48 in the tri-county region.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll increased to 203.
Jefferson County added 19 COVID cases to its total Tuesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 5,798.
No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate increased slightly to 2.9%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 14, for a new total of 5,568.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County increased by five to 144. Hospitalizations remained at four patients.
There are 161 people in precautionary quarantine, and 296 people are in mandatory quarantine, an increase of 70 from Monday.
Jefferson County has reported 82 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 17 new novel coronavirus cases Tuesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 6,488. No deaths were reported.
Six people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, down one from Monday.
There are currently 110 known active cases in the county, and a total of 6,286 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 242,131 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Monday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 92 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported 12 new cases of COVID on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,866. One death was reported.
A total of 57 individuals are currently in isolation — an increase of eight from Monday — three of whom are hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Monday.
A total of 1,777 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of three since Monday, resulting in 52 known active cases in the county.
There are 156 people in quarantine, an increase of 34 since Monday.
Twenty-nine deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data comes from local county health departments.
