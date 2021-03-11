WATERTOWN — One death from COVID-19 complications was reported Thursday in St. Lawrence County as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 51 across the tri-county region.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll remained at 201.
Jefferson County added 34 COVID cases to its total Thursday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 5,731.
No deaths were reported and the county’s 14-day average positivity rate dropped to 3.0%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 27, for a new total of 5,472.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County increased by eight to 171. Hospitalizations decreased by one to six patients.
There are 149 people in precautionary quarantine and 400 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 82 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 12 new novel coronavirus cases Thursday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 6,432. One death was reported.
Eleven people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, down two from Wednesday.
There are currently 261 known active cases in the county, and a total of 6,079 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 237,074 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Wednesday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 92 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported five new cases of COVID on Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,834. No deaths were reported.
A total of 45 individuals are currently in isolation — no change from Wednesday — six of whom are hospitalized with the disease, up one from Wednesday.
A total of 1,762 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of five since Wednesday, resulting in 45 known active cases in the county. There are 90 people in quarantine.
Twenty-seven deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data comes from local county health departments.
