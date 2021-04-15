WATERTOWN — One death from COVID-19 complications was reported Thursday in Lewis County as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 67 across the three-county region.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll rose to 206.
Jefferson County added 39 COVID cases to its total Thursday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 6,314. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate again remained at 2.3%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 17, for a new total of 6,080.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County increased by 24 to 143, but hospitalizations decreased by three to three patients.
There are 27 people in precautionary quarantine, and 254 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 82 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 24 new novel coronavirus cases Thursday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 6,957. No deaths were reported.
Six people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Wednesday.
There are currently 165 known active cases in the county, a decrease of six from Wednesday, and a total of 6,698 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 288,999 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Wednesday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 94 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported four new cases of COVID on Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,080. One death was reported.
A total of 53 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of two from Wednesday — and there are currently three people in the county hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Wednesday.
A total of 1,997 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of five since Wednesday, resulting in 53 known active cases in the county. There are 118 people in quarantine.
Thirty deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data comes from local county health departments.
