WATERTOWN — One death from COVID-19 complications was reported Tuesday in St. Lawrence County as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 74.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll grew to 195.
Jefferson County added 32 COVID cases to its total Tuesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 5,550. No deaths were reported and the 14-day average positivity rate dropped from 3.8% to 3.6%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 14, for a new total of 5,235.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County increased by 20 to 225. Hospitalizations decreased to nine patients, down two from Monday.
There are 277 people in precautionary quarantine and 522 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 81 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported another 39 novel coronavirus cases Tuesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 6,242. One death was reported.
Twenty people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, up two since Monday.
There are currently 564 known active cases in the county, and a total of 5,592 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 221,972 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Monday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 86 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported three new cases of COVID on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,786. No deaths were reported.
A total of 48 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of eight since Monday — five of whom are hospitalized with the disease.
A total of 1,711 people have recovered from COVID in the county, resulting in 51 known active cases in the county.
There are 114 people in quarantine.
Twenty-seven deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data comes from local county health departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.