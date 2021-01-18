WATERTOWN — Jefferson County reported another death from COVID-19 complications Monday as the region logged another 79 new virus cases.
The new death brings the tri-county region’s virus-related death toll to 99.
St. Lawrence County did not report updated COVID numbers Monday in observation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, so Monday’s number reflect just Jefferson and Lewis counties. St. Lawrence County’s numbers will be updated today.
Jefferson County added 58 new COVID cases to its growing total Monday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 3,645. One death was reported.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus jumped by 118, for a total of 2,990.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by 62 to 581, with a slight increase in hospitalizations, up one to 28 from Sunday. Nursing home cases remained unchanged from Sunday at 19 positives. There is one case in assisted living.
There are 341 people in precautionary quarantine and 1,301 people are in mandatory quarantine.
To date, 46,522 people have been tested for the virus in the county, while 42,877 results have been returned negative.
Jefferson County has reported 26 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County logged 21 new cases of COVID on Monday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,290.
A total of 230 individuals are currently in isolation, 22 of whom are hospitalized with the disease — no changed from Sunday.
A total of 1,042 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 60 from Sunday, resulting in 230 known active cases in the county. There are 841 people in quarantine.
To date, 24,361 tests have been performed since March. A total of 23,071 results have come back negative.
Eighteen Lewis County residents have died from COVID-19.
To date, 1,385 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed in Lewis County — no change from Sunday.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
